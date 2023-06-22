Roses are red, violets are blue and there’s a rainbow destination out there in Australia waiting for you. While our country is renowned for its turquoise waters and soft golden sands, you’ll find magenta, bright green and deep orange pockets in every state and season. From the purple lavender fields in Tasmania, to the rolling red sands of Uluru, there’s so much vivid natural beauty to explore Down Under that it’s hard to know where to start.

For all those out there that love vibrant shades and spectacular new places, we’ve gone one step ahead and created an Australian travel rainbow for you to get out and explore. We’ve found one epic Australian landmark for every colour of the rainbow so that your next trip can be as bright, gorgeous and downright magical as possible.

And who knows? You may just find a pot of gold at the end.