Red - Uluru, Northern Territory
Easily one of Australia’s most recognisable landmarks, Uluru is a no-brainer when it comes to the colour red. The colossal rock lies in a region called the Red Centre in Uluru-Kata Tjuta National Park and gets its deep earthen colour from iron minerals that have rusted after being exposed to the air. You can witness the rock’s colour change throughout the day, shifting from bright, burning red at sunrise to a deep orange to an occassional lavender purple at sunset.