Sydney
  • EN
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
  • English
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
A rainbow
Photograph: PxHere

Follow the rainbow to Australia’s most colourful landmarks

Somewhere over the rainbow is a yellow field, pink lake or emerald rainforest to explore

Written by
Melissa Woodley
Advertising

Roses are red, violets are blue and there’s a rainbow destination out there in Australia waiting for you. While our country is renowned for its turquoise waters and soft golden sands, you’ll find magenta, bright green and deep orange pockets in every state and season. From the purple lavender fields in Tasmania, to the rolling red sands of Uluru, there’s so much vivid natural beauty to explore Down Under that it’s hard to know where to start.

For all those out there that love vibrant shades and spectacular new places, we’ve gone one step ahead and created an Australian travel rainbow for you to get out and explore. We’ve found one epic Australian landmark for every colour of the rainbow so that your next trip can be as bright, gorgeous and downright magical as possible.

And who knows? You may just find a pot of gold at the end.

Want more weird and wonderful travel inspiration? Check out our guide to the coolest places you can adventure to from Sydney

Chase the rainbow

Red - Uluru, Northern Territory
Photograph: Tourism Australia | Warren Clarke

Red - Uluru, Northern Territory

Easily one of Australia’s most recognisable landmarks, Uluru is a no-brainer when it comes to the colour red. The colossal rock lies in a region called the Red Centre in Uluru-Kata Tjuta National Park and gets its deep earthen colour from iron minerals that have rusted after being exposed to the air. You can witness the rock’s colour change throughout the day, shifting from bright, burning red at sunrise to a deep orange to an occassional lavender purple at sunset.

Orange - Corner Country, Outback NSW
Photograph: Destination NSW

Orange - Corner Country, Outback NSW

  • Travel

For burnt orange sand and immense tangerine skies, look no further than Corner Country in Outback NSW. For all wild explorers and those who like getting off the beaten track, head off from Broken Hill onto the Sturts Steps loop track that winds through the rolling desert. This oft-forgotten corner of Australia is rich with millions of stories and one-of-a-kind Aussie outback characters, remote pubs and crazy experiences that we reckon everyone should experience at least once in their lives. Plus, it's really orange. 

Read more
Advertising
Peach - Kati Thanda-Lake Eyre, South Australia
Photograph: Tourism Australia | Grant Hunt

Peach - Kati Thanda-Lake Eyre, South Australia

Lake Eyre is the kind of spot you’ll find saved on the virtual mood boards of Instagram and Pinterest. While the salt lake looks photoshopped, the water’s shifting hues of peach, pink, orange and yellow are a masterpiece made by Mother Nature herself. This spectacular symphony of peachy colours are thanks to the salt-loving algae that thrive in the highly saline water. Lake Eyre is stunning year-round, but the prime time for visiting is when Outback rains have flooded it with water. 

Yellow - Canola Fields in Little River and Point Wilson, Victoria
Photograph: Tourism Australia | Lincoln Fowler

Yellow - Canola Fields in Little River and Point Wilson, Victoria

Springtime unveils a magnificent sight in Victoria when the countryside becomes blanketed in a sea of bright yellow canola crops. You can explore these fields of gold in Little River and Point Wilson, which are both a 45 to 50-minute road trip from the Melbourne CBD. Keep in mind that the canola season is short-lived, so you’ll want to visit before November when the crops are harvested. 

Advertising
Green - Daintree Rainforest, Queensland
Photograph: Tourism Australia | Brad Newton

Green - Daintree Rainforest, Queensland

Tropical, lush and leafy, the Daintree lives its life in all shades of green. This World Heritage-listed wonder is the oldest continually surviving rainforest in the world, with more tree species in one hectare than in the entirety of the United Kingdom. Under the emerald canopy, you’ll find 30,000 species of plants and animals including green possums, Boyd’s forest dragon, green tree frogs, 40 species of ferns, and the 120 million-year-old Idiot Fruit Tree (which has been nicknamed the ‘Green Dinosaur’). When it comes to green, the Daintree knows what's up. 

Advertising
Violet - Bridestowe Lavender Estate, Tasmania
Photograph: Tourism Australia | Daniel Tran

Violet - Bridestowe Lavender Estate, Tasmania

You’ll be singing 'Purple Rain' from the lavender fields of Bridestowe Estate, as you take in countless rows of lilac, violet and indigo blossoms. Located a 50-minute drive from Launceston, Bridestowe is the world’s largest privately owned lavender farm and blooms with the brightest purple flowers from December to early February. Wander through the manicured fields, take in the sweet smells and even try a scoop of lavender-infused ice cream.

Pink - Lake Hillier, Western Australia
Photograph: Tourism Australia | True North

Pink - Lake Hillier, Western Australia

Just like a strawberry milkshake, this mellow pink lake is a delight for the senses. You’ll find Lake Hillier on Middle Island in the pristine wilderness of Western Australia’s Recherche Archipelago. The natural wonder, shaped like a footprint and 600 metres in length, gets its bubblegum colour from a mix of salt-loving bacteria and algae. You can truly appreciate the magical contrast between the pink waters and the dark blue Indian Ocean from the sky.

Advertising
Rainbow - Floriade, Australian Capital Territory
Photograph: PxHere

Rainbow - Floriade, Australian Capital Territory

Come Spring and Commonwealth Park transforms into a rainbow wonderland, decorated with more than a million bright and blossoming bulbs. The artistic floral display comes alive in all colours, patterns and shapes, with sculptures, activations and community gardens coming together to add extra pops of colour. From bright magenta to butter yellow, Canberra knows how to do a proper rainbow fix. 

In Australia, you can see all the colours of the rainbow if you know where to look. Now, all that's left to do is go.

Get colourful in the concrete with Sydney's best rainbow crossings

Taylor Square, Darlinghurst
Photograph: Vincent Rommelaere

Taylor Square, Darlinghurst

This curved rainbow crossing on the corner of Bourke and Campbell streets, in the heart of Sydney’s queer district, was said to be the first actual rainbow-shaped crossing of its kind in the world when it was permanently installed in 2019. When the crossing was removed just months after it appeared, it sparked the DIY Rainbow protest movement, when rainbow chalkings popped up around the world. You can now strut across the eye-poppingly bright permanent fixture with its red, orange, yellow, green, blue and purple stripes. Now, the renowed rainbow has had a glow-up with an accompanying mural by Double Rainbouu’s Mikey Nolan. Just be careful when you’re snapping those selfies – this is a fully functional crossing on a road where cars are also passing. 

Find the location here.

Coogee Beach
Photograph: Vincent Rommelaere

Coogee Beach

Sissy that walk down to the sand, because Sydney has scored its first beachside rainbow walkway. The bright fixture was unveiled in February 2021, and just got revamped for WorldPride. It takes over the naturally rainbow-shaped form of the Coogee Beach steps. The installation of the 50-metre long walkway was only supposed to be a temporary fixture, but the council decided to let the rainbow shine on permanently. It is intended to be a statement in support of diversity, inclusivity and equality with the local LGBTQI+ community. It can be found on the lower main steps of Coogee Beach near the corner of Arden Street and Coogee Bay Road.

Find the location here.

Advertising
Prince Alfred Park, Surry Hills
Photograph: City of Sydney/Chris Southwood

Prince Alfred Park, Surry Hills

This 90-metre pathway brings a bold dash of colour to the area of Prince Alfred Park known as the Equality Green. Sandwiched between Central Station and the edge of Redfern, this is where, in 2017, a crowd gathered in anticipation of the announcement of the result of the marriage equality vote. “This is a permanent tribute to the moment when more than 30,000 Sydneysiders gathered together to hear the results of the marriage equality postal survey,” lord mayor and ultimate ally Clover Moore said when the path was unveiled. 

Find the location here.

Bondi Beach Sea Wall
Photograph: Vincent Rommelaere

Bondi Beach Sea Wall

  • Things to do
  • Bondi Beach

Bondi has always been a suggestive temptress, never shy of showing a bit of leg, sun baking topless, or sashaying sassily with the sand between her toes. Now, she's got herself a saucy sea wall to match, just in time for WorldPride. Now, rain, hail or shine, Bondi will always have a rainbow on hand. We're all about it. 

Read more
Book online
Advertising
Pride Square, Newtown
Photograph: Vincent Rommelaere

Pride Square, Newtown

  • Things to do
  • Newtown

This stacked up rainbow sculpture might not be in its most traditional curvy format, but if breaking with convention isn't exactly what Newtown's about, then what is? The 'Pride Beacon' has formally arrived in Sydney's most colourful suburb in time for WorldPride. This fabulous structure's appearance has also marked a formal renaming of the former 'Bedford Square' on King Street to 'Pride Square', with the 'Newtown Beacon' set to become the eternal name of the suburb's most colourful standing sculpture. Snaps for that. 

Read more
Advertising
Show moreLoading animation
Recommended
    You may also like
    You may also like
    Advertising

    Get us in your inbox

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

    Time Out

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Site map
    © 2023 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.