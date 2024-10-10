The Australian Museum, the country's oldest museum, established in 1827 right here in Old Sydney Town, is the custodian of 21.9 million specimens and cultural objects, including Indigenous and Pacific collections, a precious stones collection and the permanent 200 Treasures of the Australian Museum exhibition.

The Musuem had an extensive $57.5 million reno in 2020, which opened up 3,000 square metres of new public space.

Displays cover the Pacific Islands, Asia, Africa and the Americas, with items ranging from Aboriginal kids' toys to a tattooed chalk head from the Solomon Islands.

Any serious museum-tripper should see a few of the local stuffed animals, and the displays should answer all your questions about Australian mammals.

Visit the Indigenous Australia section for an education in Aboriginal culture and history, and get informed about important issues including the Stolen Generations and deaths in custody.

Museum entry is free, however some touring exhibtions may have a cover fee.