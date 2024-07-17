We have now entered the summer festival season in Tokyo, and this weekend is a good example of how lively the city can be during this time of year. One of the main reasons why we are particularly excited about this weekend is that the festivities are varied, so there’s something for different interests.

For a unique sight, make your way to Adachi for an hour of jaw-dropping fireworks. But if you prefer something more participatory, the Bon Odori festival at Zojoji Temple offers a chance to partake in some communal dancing under the shadow of Tokyo Tower. For those who have yet to witness the quintessential Japanese tradition of a mikoshi (portable shrine) parade, you should make the Fussa Tanabata Festival a priority.

画像提供：足立区 あだち街フォトコンテスト2023 応募作品 ryo

This annual fireworks festival happening along the banks of the Arakawa River has a long history dating back to 1924. This year, the organisers are launching 13,000 shells of fireworks for over an hour on Saturday.

You can enjoy the fireworks from either the Nishi-Arai or Senju side of the Arakawa River, between Nishi-Arai and Senjushin bridges. There are several parks along the banks, including the Arakawa Nishiarai Bridge Green Space, on which you can set up a picnic to watch the show.

While the event offers paid seating, it’s largely free. So just show up early with a picnic mat and claim a good spot at the sites mentioned above.

画像提供：増上寺

The main attraction of the annual Bon Odori festival at Zojoji Temple involves a throng of participants circling the yagura tower as the rhythmic beats of taiko drums guide your steps in the traditional dance. The Bon Odori dance is simple and communal, so even if you're a novice, you'll soon find yourself moving in sync with the crowd.

As the temple grounds come alive at 6pm, you'll find dozens of food stalls serving up popular Japanese street food from savoury yakitori skewers to icy kakigori. The festival is especially picturesque after sundown, as Tokyo Tower lights up to add an extra element to the festivities. It's a sight to behold and a testament to Tokyo's vibrant blend of the old and the new.

Photo: Fussa City

Tanabata, the festival that celebrates the star-crossed lovers Orihime and Hikoboshi, takes place across Japan in early July (and some in August). You'll find one of Tokyo's longest-running iterations of this event in the western town of Fussa.

While other such festivals tend to be fairly low-key affairs, this one (now into its 74th year) is packed with events, including a Princess Orihime contest and a folk dance parade with mikoshi floats. The latter is making a comeback on Friday after being absent for the past five years. There are also shows and cheerleading performances on Sunday. Plus, of course, plenty of food stalls around Fussa Station throughout the duration of the festival.

For more things to do in Tokyo this weekend, check out our curated list of weekend events.

More from Time Out Tokyo

Ticket discounts and late Friday openings at top Tokyo museums this summer

8 best places to see glorious sunflowers in and near Tokyo

teamLab is bringing back its amazing digital art forest in Kyushu for the summer

Thousands of lanterns will be floating on the Chidorigafuchi Moat at this festival



Enoshima island is hosting a free projection mapping event this summer

Want to be the first to know what’s cool in Tokyo? Sign up to our newsletter for the latest updates from Tokyo and Japan.