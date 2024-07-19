A Doraemon pop-up store is now open at Tokyo Station

Tokyo is a shopping paradise, especially if you’re looking for some adorable merchandise from your favourite cartoons and manga. Aside from the city’s many dedicated character shops, keep your eyes peeled for special pop-ups like the new Doraemon Future Department Store at Tokyo Station, which is now open for a limited time until Sunday September 29.

Similar to Tokyo’s permanent Doraemon Future Department Store in Odaiba, this pop-up shop offers a selection of Doraemon products exclusive to the store as well as several advance sale items.

Photo: Benelic Co., Ltd.

One of the special advance sale items is this tote bag (¥3,630) with a fun print on the inside. Eagle-eyed fans will recognise the comic panels, as they are taken from 'The Human Locomotive’ storyline featured in volume 8 of the Doraemon manga.

Photo: Benelic Co., Ltd.

Another pre-sale exclusive is this postcard and sticker set (¥1,540). The images were taken from 'The Human Engine' story.

Photo: Benelic Co., Ltd.

Other cute items include these colourful Doraemon pins, which come in 25 designs (¥880 each). They are the perfect little decorations to add to your bag, hat or clothing.

Photo: Benelic Co., Ltd.

Additionally, there are new hair ties that come in two designs (¥715 each), shoulder bags (¥4,950 each), small pouches (¥3,190 each), drawstring bags (¥1,210 each), and handkerchiefs (¥770 each).

Photo: Benelic Co., Ltd.

You’ll find this Doraemon pop-up in Tokyo Station’s Character Street section in the basement. The store is open daily from 10am to 8.30pm.

For more information, visit the website.

