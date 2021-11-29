A Kingdom Hearts room is now available at the Disney Ambassador Hotel

You can even open the door with your very own Keyblade – which you get to take home with you

While Disney fanatics await the opening of the brand new Toy Story hotel next April, there’s another exciting accommodation you can check out. The Disney Ambassador Hotel at Tokyo Disney Resort has just introduced a special Kingdom Hearts room inspired by the popular video game series.

Photo: Disney

You'll even be given replicas of the Oblivion Keyblade – or Sugisarashi Omoide (Passing Memories) in Japanese – as a key to open your room. The room comes with two keys, so there’s no fighting over who gets to keep the awesome souvenir.

Photo: Disney

The room fits a maximum of three guests and is decked out with artwork from Melody of Memory, the most recent release from the franchise. Your stay also comes with a set of stunning illustrated postcards featuring characters from the game.

Photo: Disney

For a special surprise during your stay, you’ll want to open up the chest sitting on the coffee table beside the couch. Even we don’t know what’s inside it, but based on the rest of the room, it’s sure to be beautiful.

Photo: Disney

To fuel the fandom, the Hyperion Lounge restaurant in the hotel lobby will be offering a special Kingdom Hearts cake set including tarts, jelly treats and artwork of Sora and Roxas.

Photo: Disney

A special chocolate Kingdom Hearts drink will also be available to order at the lobby lounge. It’s inspired by the fictional paopu fruit which grows on the Destiny Islands in the games.

The themed room is designed to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the very first Kingdom Hearts game.

Stays start at ¥77,500 per night for three people. Reservations for the special room open today (November 29) for stays between January 9 and 29. Reservations open on December 21 for stays from January 30 to February 21, followed by January 27 for stays from February 22 to March 27, and March 3 for stays between March 28 and April 27.

For more information, visit the website.

