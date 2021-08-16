A new luxury ryokan is opening in Naoshima next spring – you can pre-book now

Japan’s art island of Naoshima, famous as the home of Yayoi Kusama’s yellow pumpkin (among other public installations), is on the bucket list of just about every art lover inside and outside Japan. While the island is small, it takes a full day to explore all of the artworks, meaning most visitors opt to spend the night leaving them ample time to see all the sights at their own pace.

Photo: A&C

Currently, accommodation on the island ranges between cosy inns and the luxurious Benesse House – a museum crossed with a hotel. In spring 2022, however, the island will get a brand new luxury ryokan called the Naoshima Ryokan Rokasumi.

Photo: A&C

The upscale establishment will deliver traditional Japanese hospitality with a contemporary twist through kaiseki meals, tatami mat guest rooms and open-air onsen baths. Though the modern ryokan isn’t set to open until April (just in time for the Setouchi Triennale), you can now prepay for accommodation to book at a later date.

Photo: A&C

Rooms are now available for a rate of ¥44,000 per room for two people (excluding meals). After paying for the accommodation in advance, you will be able to book your stay from February 1 2022 – three weeks before general bookings become available.

Photo: A&C

When booking your stay, you will have the option of adding meals: breakfast set at ¥3,500 per person, a sushi course for ¥16,500 as well as a kaiseki course for ¥16,500. Each of the eight standard rooms comes with its own open-air bath, but you will also have the option of upgrading to a premium suite for an additional fee at the time of booking.

For more information about Naoshima Ryokan Rokasumi, check the hotel website.

