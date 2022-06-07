A retrospective Andy Warhol exhibition is coming to Kyoto

This is the first time Japan is hosting a collection from The Andy Warhol Museum

An unprecedented exhibition dedicated to iconic American pop artist Andy Warhol is coming to the Kyocera Museum of Art in Kyoto this September. With roughly 200 paintings, photographs, films and other materials borrowed from The Andy Warhol Museum in Pittsburgh, USA, this retrospective will be the largest Andy Warhol exhibition Kyoto has ever seen.

The exhibition will be divided into five main sections: ‘From Pittsburgh to New York’, ‘Birth of Pop Artist Warhol’, ‘Transience and Eternity’, ‘Light and Shadow’ and ‘Warhol, Japan and Kyoto'. Feature exhibits will include iconic works such as the ‘Campbell’s Soup Cans’ as well as over 100 pieces that have never been displayed in Japan before.

In the ‘From Pittsburgh to New York’ chapter, fans can look back at Warhol’s early years and pore over work he was commissioned to do before his pop art breakthrough. ‘Birth of Pop Artist Warhol’, on the other hand, will focus on his rise to fame in the '60s.

Meanwhile, the ‘Warhol, Japan and Kyoto’ chapter will look back to Warhol’s first visit to Japan and Kyoto, when he was on a world tour in 1956 . This part of the exhibition will feature an array of sketches, souvenirs and keepsakes that the artist – who obsessively documented every snapshot of his life – collected during his two-week visit to Japan’s ancient former capital.

It’s worth noting that this particular exhibition will only be held at a single venue – Kyocera Museum of Art – and will not be touring other museums after the exhibition ends in February next year. So it’s best to start planning your trip to Kyoto now.

Early bird tickets are now available online at ¥3,000 per pair. Advance tickets will be available from July 15 through September 16 at ¥1,800 per adult on weekdays (weekends ¥2,000), ¥1,200 for university and high school students, and ¥600 for junior high school and elementary school students. Same-day tickets will be available at the door starting September 17 for an additional ¥200.

Andy Warhol Kyoto will run from September 17 2022 until February 12 2023 at the Kyocera Museum of Art. For more information, see the exhibition website.

