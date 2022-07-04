On the menu at Stranger Pronto: ‘Stranger Things’ trick art, Demogorgon pasta and Eleven’s first American hamburger

Harry Potter isn’t the only franchise to open a pop-up café in Tokyo this summer. To celebrate four seasons of ‘Stranger Things’, Il Pronto Bar at Shibuya Fukuras is launching a special pop-up café in collaboration with Netflix, which will open from July 6 through September 4.

Photo: Pronto

The menu for the collab café, called Stranger Pronto, will be modelled on classic American diner dishes that have appeared in the series. There are 13 limited-time dishes, including El’s very first hamburger (¥1,650) and an ice cream sundae (¥1,100) inspired by Dustin’s love of chocolate.

There are a few unconventional dishes too, like the black ‘Demogorgon Pasta’ (¥1,650), where roast beef slices are arranged to look like the monster’s head (a lot less scary when it’s on a plate and edible). If you’re on the go, you can opt for a takeaway beverage like the ’80s-style banana milkshake (¥880) or the Dark Side Mocha shake (¥880), which comes with a Demogorgon straw.

Photo: Pronto

It’s not all just food and drinks. The special Stranger Things cafe also offers a series of photo ops, featuring backdrops like the road to Hawkins, the Byers house and a ‘trick art’ photo booth with a Demogorgon ready to attack. Additionally, you can get one of the ‘Stranger Things’ badges to commemorate your meal and show off your love for the series.

Stranger Pronto is open daily at Shibuya Fukuras from July 6 to September 4, 9am to 10pm.

More from Time Out

5 best Japanese movies and series coming to Netflix in July 2022

Shibuya’s massive Bershka store to close this July

Japan’s oldest prison soon to be turned into a luxury hotel

Summer sake: the seasonal drink you never knew you needed

Invader’s Astro Boy removed from Shibuya bridge

Want to be the first to know what’s cool in Tokyo? Sign up to our newsletter for the latest updates from Tokyo and Japan.