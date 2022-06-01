A Harry Potter Café is opening in Akasaka this month

To celebrate the Asian debut of ‘Harry Potter and the Cursed Child’ stage production, the premises around Akasaka ACT Theatre will turn into a Harry Potter plaza this summer. Along with themed decorations, the plaza will host a Harry Potter Café inside the Akasaka Biz Tower, with plenty of Instagram-worthy dishes and desserts inspired by the Wizarding World.

Photo: LTR Inc.

The menu offers four kinds of cheese toasties (¥1,760), each representing a Hogwarts house: Gryffindor, Hufflepuff, Ravenclaw and Slytherin. Each sandwich has a different filling, such as beef and onion for Gryffindor and salmon and spinach for Slytherin. Each order comes with soup and pickles on the side.

Photo: LTR Inc.

The stew (¥1,650), topped with a pie featuring the Hogwarts logo, also comes in four Hogwarts house options. You can choose to have either rice or bread on the side.

Photo: LTR Inc.

The side dishes are well presented, too. This salmon tartar, for example, comes with a Golden Snitch in the middle (¥1,100).

Photo: LTR Inc.

Finish your meal with an adorable Hedwig cake (¥1,540).

Photo: LTR Inc.

Or a mont blanc made to look like Aragog’s Lair (¥1,320).

Photo: LTR Inc.

For drinks, you might want to try the ‘levitating’ Wingardium Leviosa cocktail (¥1,320).

Photo: LTR Inc.

If you’re feeling indecisive, just go with the Hogwarts tasting course (¥4,800). You’ll get a salad, a Platform 9 3/4 beans, a cauldron soup, a dessert and for your main, a choice of Dragon’s Breath Roast Beef or Owl Post Sunday Roast.

Photo: LTR Inc.

Online reservations are required for eating in. However, the café also offers takeout, including scones (¥600).

Photo: LTR Inc.

The iced fruit drinks even come in novelty bottles (¥1,980) to go.

Photo: LTR Inc.

Potterheads will be thrilled by the merchandise that are sold exclusively at the café. Items include coasters, keychains, mugs and more.

You’ll find the Harry Potter Café on the first floor of Akasaka Biz Tower. The soft opening is scheduled for June 16 to July 7, and will fully open from July 8. Remember, reservations must be made via the website.

More news

teamLab is taking over a botanical garden in Osaka and it looks surreal

3 summer-only events to check out at Moominvalley Park

Hotel Chinzanso Tokyo is offering a dreamy dinner buffet accompanied by fireflies

Soak in a giant teacup onsen at this hot spring in Saga prefecture

What it’s really like to work at Tokyo’s anti-procrastination café

Want to be the first to know what’s cool in Tokyo? Sign up to our newsletter for the latest updates from Tokyo and Japan.