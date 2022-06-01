A Harry Potter Café is opening in Akasaka this month

[title]
To celebrate the Asian debut of ‘Harry Potter and the Cursed Child’ stage production, the premises around Akasaka ACT Theatre will turn into a Harry Potter plaza this summer. Along with themed decorations, the plaza will host a Harry Potter Café inside the Akasaka Biz Tower, with plenty of Instagram-worthy dishes and desserts inspired by the Wizarding World.
The menu offers four kinds of cheese toasties (¥1,760), each representing a Hogwarts house: Gryffindor, Hufflepuff, Ravenclaw and Slytherin. Each sandwich has a different filling, such as beef and onion for Gryffindor and salmon and spinach for Slytherin. Each order comes with soup and pickles on the side.
The stew (¥1,650), topped with a pie featuring the Hogwarts logo, also comes in four Hogwarts house options. You can choose to have either rice or bread on the side.
The side dishes are well presented, too. This salmon tartar, for example, comes with a Golden Snitch in the middle (¥1,100).
Finish your meal with an adorable Hedwig cake (¥1,540).
Or a mont blanc made to look like Aragog’s Lair (¥1,320).
For drinks, you might want to try the ‘levitating’ Wingardium Leviosa cocktail (¥1,320).
If you’re feeling indecisive, just go with the Hogwarts tasting course (¥4,800). You’ll get a salad, a Platform 9 3/4 beans, a cauldron soup, a dessert and for your main, a choice of Dragon’s Breath Roast Beef or Owl Post Sunday Roast.
Online reservations are required for eating in. However, the café also offers takeout, including scones (¥600).
The iced fruit drinks even come in novelty bottles (¥1,980) to go.
Potterheads will be thrilled by the merchandise that are sold exclusively at the café. Items include coasters, keychains, mugs and more.
You’ll find the Harry Potter Café on the first floor of Akasaka Biz Tower. The soft opening is scheduled for June 16 to July 7, and will fully open from July 8. Remember, reservations must be made via the website.
