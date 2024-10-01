A zombie shinkansen is running from Tokyo to Osaka this month

Now that it's October and Halloween is fast approaching, there’s no better time to plan a spooky trip. If you’ve ever asked yourself what you would do if you were in the horror film ‘Train to Busan’, well, check out the new Zombie Shinkansen that will take you from Tokyo to Osaka in an infested bullet train car.

This spooky ride calls itself ‘the world’s first zombie shinkansen’. For this special event, a train carriage on the Tokaido Nozomi bullet train will be converted into a haunted house filled with more than 20 zombies to bring the ‘nightmare’ to life.

The funny thing is, it’s not all jump scares, though. Aside from trying to spook you out, the zombies will also entertain you with dancing, magic tricks and even a live music orchestra.

There will even be a zombie battle, where you can witness a fierce fight or flight scene between humans and the undead inside the train car.

The one-off event is scheduled for Saturday October 19. The train departs Tokyo Station at 5.18pm and takes you to Shin-Osaka Station in about two hours and 20 minutes. The Zombie Shinkansen is limited to just 60 participants and costs ¥33,000 for a regular seat and ¥50,000 for a premium seat. Note that the event is just a one-way ride to Osaka and does not include a return trip to Tokyo.

For tickets, visit the website.

