Hotel Chinzanso Tokyo’s Sea of Clouds installation features a magical full moon

To celebrate the brilliant autumn moon, Hotel Chinzanso Tokyo is now showcasing a mesmerising Sea of Clouds installation at its lush garden. Japan’s mountainous regions are renowned for their beautiful cloud formations known as unkai or ‘sea of clouds’. This natural phenomenon often appears in the early morning in spring and autumn.

The good news is, you don’t need to venture out of the city to catch this spectacular sight, as Hotel Chinzanso Tokyo is recreating this natural occurrence at its traditional Japanese garden. With the Sea of Clouds installation, which is ongoing until November 11, the garden is looking even more breathtaking, as a full moon is projected onto the mist.

Photo: Fujita Kanko Co., Ltd.

Measuring about three metres in diameter, the moon projection is huge, and can be seen every evening at 6.40pm, 7.40pm, 8.40pm and 9.40pm for about seven minutes per session. You can still enjoy the scenic Sea of Clouds between the moon viewings, making for a lovely atmosphere.

Photo: Fujita Kanko Co., Ltd.

While you don't have to be staying at the hotel to enjoy the event, the garden is reserved for guests making use of the hotel facilities. This means you can still visit the garden and installation if you are dining at one of the hotel's many restaurants.

For more information, visit the hotel website.

More from Time Out Tokyo

Here’s the official 2024 autumn leaves forecast for Japan

2 Tokyo pizzerias are in the 50 Top Pizza World list for 2024

These Kyoto attractions are hosting Naked digital art experiences in autumn

The new Nintendo Museum in Kyoto is finally opening this October

This is the only place in Japan to see sakura and autumn leaves at the same time

Want to be the first to know what’s cool in Tokyo? Sign up to our newsletter for the latest updates from Tokyo and Japan.