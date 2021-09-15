Adidas is releasing a Japan-exclusive pair of Hachiko-inspired sneakers with Atmos

[title]
Hachiko, known as Japan’s most loyal dog, is a symbol of Shibuya, immortalised with statues, movies and now sneakers. Adidas has teamed up with Harajuku-based sneaker specialist Atmos to release a brand new pair of Hachiko-inspired kicks called the Superstar Dog.
The shoes are a reinterpretation of the classic Adidas Superstar sneakers and feature a brown fuzzy faux fur surface reminiscent of Hachiko’s fur. The faux fur is contrasted with dark brown suede heel overlays, which match the stripes and laces.
On the side of the shoes’ soles, you’ll find the address of the Hachiko statue which sits outside Shibuya Station.
There’s a silver plate stitched onto the tongue of each shoe with an engraved Adidas logo. The sneakers also come with two colours of laces: a dark brown to match the three stripes on the shoe, and a cream colour to match the soles.
The sneakers retail for ¥15,400 and will be available online and at Atmos stores from Saturday September 18. There is a pre-order lottery for the sneakers, now open until September 17. Lottery winners will be announced by 9am on September 18 (but will still have to pay for the sneakers plus shipping).
For more information on the Hachiko Superstar Dog sneakers, visit the website.
