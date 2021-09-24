See more of James Bond at these 'No Time to Die' events in Tokyo

International blockbusters rarely hit Japanese cinemas the same time they’re released abroad, but luckily the latest James Bond film ‘No Time to Die’ is an exception. Directed by Cary Fukunaga, the 25th instalment of the franchise will screen in cinemas across Japan starting October 1 – just three days after the world premiere.

Daniel Craig, who was less than enthusiastic about the prospect of resuming the iconic role after ‘Spectre’, has returned to play Bond for the fifth and final time, but his appearance isn’t the only thing that has us amped for the new film. We’re anticipating strong performances from Rami Malek, who plays the anarchic villain Safin, as well as from breakout star Lashana Lynch, who’s making history as the first Black female 007.

It’s a colossal production that had to be pushed back several times due to Covid-19 related compilations, so this deliverance deserves to be experienced in full alongside dedicated events. Here are the James Bond events in Tokyo worth swinging by to prep yourself for the biggest release of the year.

Photo: Leica Camera

No Time to Die – Behind the Scenes photo exhibition at Ginza Six

This free exhibition held at the Leica camera shop in Ginza Six features an exclusive series of behind-the-scenes photographs taken from the set, curated by James Bond producer Michael G. Wilson. Because this is the 25th Bond film, 25 photographs have been selected in total, all of which were shot on Leica cameras.

These are all old-school black and white photos, but they’re full of character. Some of them, like the shots taken at filming locations including Matera in Italy, will give you wanderlust, while others of Aston Martins lined up with a backdrop of Matera, Italy (one of the many filming locations), while others taken between filming – like the one of Daniel Craig in his trailer or Rami Malek smiling cheekily from the wheel of a golf cart – are intimate snapshots at the actors off set (swoon).

On-going until January 25, 2022

Photo: MGM Studios

James Bond Style exhibition at Hibiya Midtown

When planning your cinema outing, you might want to consider getting tickets to see the Bond film at Hibiya Midtown, where there will be a pop-up exhibition from September 29 in celebration of ‘No Time to Die’. The exhibition will be held in the mall’s atrium, so anyone can get an up-close look at some of the props and costumes from the film for free.

This exhibition revolves around 007’s particular taste in style, so we’re talking Aston Martins and Tom Ford tuxedos. You’ll even get to see the Japanese Noh mask Rami Malek’s formidable character wore in the film – yes, the very same one.

September 29-October 5

