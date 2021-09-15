Special overnight trains are running from Tokyo to Nikko this autumn

Tobu Railway has midnight trains in October, so you can arrive early in the morning and enjoy a full day in Nikko

Nikko is a popular destination for a weekend getaway from Tokyo, with plenty of hiking trails, temples and cafés to visit. The autumn season is especially beautiful with the maple leaves turning bright red, yellow and orange. If you’re planning to pay a visit to Nikko before the weather gets too cold, make the most out of your trip with this special overnight train in October.

Photo: Tobu Railway

Tobu Railway is offering a night train to Nikko for six days in October (9, 16, 22, 23, 29, 30) that departs Asakusa Station at 11.55pm. Travelling at night means you’ll get to make the most of your time amongst the colourful autumn leaves and ancient temples. The train also has free wifi and electrical outlets for every seat.

The entire journey on the Limited Express Revaty train takes four hours and arrives at Nikko Station around 2.16am. No need to get off the train so early though – you can rest up until the local buses start running at about 4am (except October 9, when you disembark at 3am).

Photo: Tobu Railway

You can get a one-way overnight ticket to Nikko for ¥6,000 (children ¥4,200) or a round-trip ticket for ¥8,000 (¥5,000). The trip back to Tokyo is not an overnight train and you can use your return ticket on any Limited Express Spacia and Revaty trains until the next day (so you can spend a night in Nikko). To get comfy, upgrade your overnight trip for an additional ¥1,500 to have two seats all to yourself, so you can really stretch out for a snooze.

Whichever option you choose, your tickets also come with other perks including a bus pass between Tobu Nikko and Yumoto Onsen and discounts for nearby attractions. For an extra ¥400, you’ll get admission into the Nikko Natural Science Museum, too.

There are only 225 spots on each train, so we recommend snagging tickets at a Tobu Top Tours outlet or official website before they sell out.

More news

6 things Covid-19 took from us that we can’t wait to get back in Tokyo

The Olympic Village cardboard beds are reused at a pop-up Covid-19 facility in Osaka

Tokyo has a new electric moped sharing service with stations around the city

The cloud-viewing Unkai Terrace in Hokkaido just got an impressive new extension

Japan could cut quarantine time to 10 days as early as this month

Want to be the first to know what’s cool in Tokyo? Sign up to our newsletter for the latest updates from Tokyo and Japan.