What’s not to love about autumn? Without the scorching sun beating down on your back or pollen to trigger hay fever sniffles, you’re free to make the most of the outdoors with long walks and picnics surrounded by a splendid array of autumn foliage. Speaking of which, the first koyo (foliage viewing) forecast has been released this year, with projections of the best time to plan a hike or cycling excursion to see the leaves at their most vivid shades.

According to Weather News, the current climate suggests that autumn foliage is expected to arrive earlier than usual, though an anticipated spike in temperature between October and November suggests that peak viewing times will be later than usual.

As of now, the best time to see the red momiji (maple leaves) of Tokyo’s Mt Takao will be around November 19. If you can’t wait until then, consider making your way over to the alpine valley of Kamikochi, Nagano, where the autumn leaves are expected to arrive much earlier, around October 19.

Meanwhile, the Arashiyama Forest in Kyoto is expected to reach its peak in the same week as Tokyo on November 21. Down in southwest Japan, the trees of Akizuki Castle Ruins in Fukuoka are expected to look their best around November 22 while the mountains of Kirishima in Kyushu are expected to flourish near November 5.

As the northernmost prefecture of Japan, Hokkaido saw autumn arrive first and the colourful foliage at the Daisetsuzan National Park is already in full swing.

This article will be updated once the next forecast is released.

Check out our list of Japan’s most beautiful autumn destinations for more seasonal scenery.

More from Time Out

Tokyo is getting a Haruki Murakami library on Waseda University campus

The newly renovated Uniqlo Ginza flagship store will have a café

Tokyo is one of the top 10 best cities in the world right now

Japan could cut quarantine time to 10 days as early as this month

Japan’s vaccine passport: what it is, where you can use it, how to apply for one

Want to be the first to know what’s cool in Tokyo? Sign up to our newsletter for the latest updates from Tokyo and Japan.