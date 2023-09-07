All JR rail passes are increasing in price this October – the full list

Hurry! There’s still time to purchase these Japan rail and train passes before prices go up on October 1 2023

Since news broke that the popular and super useful Japan Rail Pass is increasing its prices by more than 65 percent effective October 1 2023, tourists are reevaluating whether this all-encompassing travel pass will still offer good value for money.

Unfortunately, we’ve got more bad news, guys. Japan Rail Pass is not the only travel pass to see a price hike. The Japan Railways Group is also revising the prices for its other multi-use passes on JR Hokkaido, JR East, JR Central, JR West and JR Kyushu trains.

To help you plan ahead for your trip, here’s a list of rail passes in Japan that will see a price increase on October 1.

JR Rail Pass

Current prices:

7-day pass ¥29,650 (child ¥14,820)

14-day pass ¥47,250 (¥23,620)

21-day pass ¥60,450 (¥30,220)

New prices:

7-day pass ¥50,000 (¥25,000)

14-day pass ¥80,000 (¥40,000)

21-day pass ¥100,000 (¥50,000)

JR Tokyo Wide Pass

Current price: ¥10,180 (child ¥5,090)

New price: ¥15,000 (¥7,500)

JR East Tohoku Area Pass

Current price: ¥20,000 (child ¥10,000)

New price: ¥30,000 (¥15,000)

JR East Nagano Niigata Area Pass

Current price: ¥18,000 (child ¥9,000)

New price: ¥27,000 (¥13,500)

Takayama-Hokuriku Area Tourist Pass

Current price: ¥14,260 (child ¥7,130)

New price: ¥19,800 (¥9,900)

JR West Kansai Wide Area Excursion Pass

Current price: ¥10,000 (child ¥5,000)

New price: ¥12,000 (¥6,000)

JR Kyushu Rail Pass

Current prices:

3-day pass ¥17,000 (child ¥8,500)

5-day pass ¥18,500 (¥9,250)

7-day pass ¥20,000 (¥10,000)

New prices:

3-day pass ¥20,000 (¥10,000)

5-day pass ¥22,500 (¥11,250)

7-day pass ¥25,000 (¥12,500)

Hokkaido Rail Pass

Current prices:

5-day pass ¥19,000 (child ¥9,500)

7-day pass ¥25,000 (¥12,500)

New prices:

5-day pass ¥20,000 (¥10,000)

7-day pass ¥26,000 (¥13,000)

(NEW) 10-day pass ¥32,000 (¥16,000)

Narita Express (N’EX) Round Trip Ticket

Current price: ¥4,070 (child ¥2,030)

New price: ¥5,000 (¥2,500)

For more useful Tokyo travel tips, read our feature.

