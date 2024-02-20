You'll soon be able to hop on a real Catbus from ‘My Neighbor Totoro’

As Ghibli fans eagerly anticipate the Valley of Witches, the final area to open at Ghibli Park, there’s another exciting attraction coming to the theme park next month. To help chauffeur people around Expo 2005 Aichi Commemorative Park, the site where Ghibli Park is located, five real-life Catbus shuttles will start operating on March 16 2024. That's also the same day the Valley of Witches is slated to open.

Photo: Studio Ghibli The Catbus from 'My Neighbor Totoro'

The Catbus is one of the most iconic characters from Studio Ghibli. It was featured in the film ‘My Neighbor Totoro’. The whimsical vehicle is now being brought to life for the theme park, with a prototype based on a Toyota APM (Accessible People Mover) electric vehicle.

Photo: Studio Ghibli

Known as the APM Catbus, this real-life Catbus fits just six people (including the driver) and travels at a maximum speed of 19km per hour. To give visitors the most authentic experience, the Catbus will feature immaculate details including having furry plush seats, similar to what you see in the movie.

Photo: Studio Ghibli

Pricing and route details have yet to be announced. As far as we know, the buses will most likely avoid crossing paths with pedestrians and instead, run along an outer peripheral road not used by the general public. Additionally, it's still unclear if a Ghibli Park ticket is needed to ride the bus. We'll keep you updated as more information will likely be provided during the official unveiling later this month.

For more on Ghibli Park, including how to get tickets from overseas, check out our guide here.

This article was published on September 13 2023 and updated on February 20 2024.

