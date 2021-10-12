Asakusa Tobu Hotel in Tokyo now has a room with a train simulator

Book a train-themed room and see whether you have what it takes to operate one of the world’s most efficient railways

Calling all train aficionados: Asakusa Tobu Hotel is celebrating its first anniversary by installing a Tobu Railway simulator in one of its rooms. Available only during the day for a limited time, the room is even decked out in station signages and train-themed bedding to give trainspotters a fully immersive experience.

Photo: Tobu Group

The simulator isn’t just a gimmick, though. The equipment is a full-scale model of the Tobu Railway 50070 series control panel – it’s used for training Tobu-Tojo Line drivers, meaning it comes with all the authentic bells and whistles. With a screen to display realistic CG scenery of the train tracks and stations, you can play the role of the driver as you set the train into motion and monitor the speedometer throughout the ‘journey’.

It might not be as easy as it looks – there are multiple factors to bear in mind, like how every section of the train tracks has a different speed limit. Luckily, you’ll have a few hours to try and get it right.

The room is available for ¥10,200 per session and can accommodate up to two people. Check in is from 1pm and you’ll have to check out by 5pm the same day. Bookings through October 21 are currently full, but the hotel will be accepting new reservations from October 15. You can reserve the room here.

