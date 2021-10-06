Shibuya’s famous Halloween parade is going virtual this year

Dubbed the Au 5G Halloween Fes, Shibuya’s online Halloween celebration is open to everyone in the world

Sadly, the big Halloween celebration in Shibuya will be cancelled again this year due to Covid-19, but don’t throw out your costume just yet – Shibuya’s spooky spectacle will be online instead. Best of all, it’s open to anyone, anywhere, so you don’t even have to be in Tokyo to get in on the fun.

Halloween in Shibuya is known for its jovial festive mood on the evening of October 31, when hordes of costume-clad revellers flock to the area around the Scramble Crossing.

For a safer, more socially distanced Halloween in 2021, Shibuya’s Halloween extravaganza is once again moving online. Dubbed the Au 5G Halloween Fes, the Halloween party will take place in October (exact date yet to be announced) and will have sports, music and comedy on virtual stages.

This year's acts are yet to be announced, but last year's festival featured live performances by J-pop artists like Bish and Nulbarich. You can see a sample of last year's festival in the video clip above.

Photo: Future Design Shibuya

This year, the online festival will also have a new feature where you’ll get to roam around a virtual Shibuya using your very own avatar. You can create a 3D avatar that looks just like you through the Avatarium smartphone app, or via body scanning booths set up at Au Style Shibuya Modi or Ginza 456 Created by KDDI.

The online festival will be held on Japanese social media platform Cluster, which has run other anime and video game-inspired online events in the past.

There's no word yet on when the event will start, but updates will be posted on Shibuya 5G’s official Twitter account, and additional English information can be found on the festival website.

