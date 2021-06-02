Inflatable statues of Eren and the Colossal Titan will be on display at this Yokohama shopping mall until June 20

Popular Japanese manga series ‘Attack on Titan’ has come to life at The Landmark Tower in Yokohama. This multi-purpose complex, which houses a shopping mall, offices and a hotel, has installed a stunning 8.5m-tall statue of Eren, the manga’s main character, in his Titan form at the Sakata no Tane Garden Square in the centre of the building. The statue looks menacing, with Eren kneeling down, looking as if he’s about to punch the ground.

Photo: Keisuke Tanigawa

There’s more. On the same floor is the head of the Colossal Titan, surrounded by Levi and human-form Eren.

Photo: Keisuke Tanigawa

All these inflatable statues will be around until June 20 and anyone can see them for free. However, for superfans of the series, you’d want to stop by the Sky Garden observatory (adults ¥1,000). It’s decked out in decor inspired by ‘Attack on Titan’ and also hosts a small exhibition of the manga’s original drawings.

