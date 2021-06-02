[title]
Popular Japanese manga series ‘Attack on Titan’ has come to life at The Landmark Tower in Yokohama. This multi-purpose complex, which houses a shopping mall, offices and a hotel, has installed a stunning 8.5m-tall statue of Eren, the manga’s main character, in his Titan form at the Sakata no Tane Garden Square in the centre of the building. The statue looks menacing, with Eren kneeling down, looking as if he’s about to punch the ground.
There’s more. On the same floor is the head of the Colossal Titan, surrounded by Levi and human-form Eren.
All these inflatable statues will be around until June 20 and anyone can see them for free. However, for superfans of the series, you’d want to stop by the Sky Garden observatory (adults ¥1,000). It’s decked out in decor inspired by ‘Attack on Titan’ and also hosts a small exhibition of the manga’s original drawings.
More news
Explained: Japan’s three different quarantine rules upon re-entry
McDonald’s original mascot Speedee is making a comeback in Japan this month
This Kanagawa shop has 90 retro vending machines selling toasties, udon, toys and more
100 taxis around Tokyo now have One Piece manga scenes in their windows
Yakult opens a pop-up in Shibuya offering soft-serve ice cream
Want to be the first to know what’s cool in Tokyo? Sign up to our newsletter for the latest updates from Tokyo and Japan.