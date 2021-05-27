McDonald’s original mascot Speedee is making a comeback in Japan this month

New packaging featuring Speedee will be released in commemoration of McDonald’s 50th anniversary in Japan

McDonald’s Japan is going retro this season with special packaging celebrating the fast food chain’s 50th anniversary in Japan. McDonald’s opened its first store in the country in July 1971, inside the ritzy Ginza Mitsukoshi department store. Now, half a century later, the chain has 2,900 stores across Japan. You’ll see the famous golden arches in almost every Tokyo neighbourhood.

Photo: McDonald's Japan

So who’s this Speedee character on the packaging? Believe it or not, Ronald McDonald was not the brand’s original mascot. The cute chef Speedee appeared first when the burger restaurant was just starting out in California.

Photo: McDonald's Japan

The retro diner-inspired packaging features the cheerful chef on classic menu items including Chicken McNuggets, french fries, cold and hot drinks, hash browns and hot apple pie, as well as the paper bags used for takeout.

Photo: McDonald's Japan

The Speedee packaging will be around for a limited time from the end of May until the end of August. Release dates vary by store location, so check in with your local McDonald’s.

