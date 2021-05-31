100 taxis around Tokyo now have One Piece manga scenes in their windows

One Piece is going all out for its next two volumes. The popular manga series is set to release its 99th volume in June followed by its 100th volume before the end of the year. To commemorate the milestones, One Piece is teaming up with Tokyo tech company Canvas and taxi service S.Ride to display famous story blocks from the manga on 100 Tokyo taxis.

Photo: News Technology Co., Ltd.

The manga displays aren’t just posters or decals stuck onto the car windows, either. They use a special digital glass screen which appears transparent until it’s turned on. The screens are installed on the backseat windows of the taxis, so keep an eye out for them as they cruise around Tokyo.

Photo: News Technology Co., Ltd.

Each of the 100 cabs will be displaying a different frame from One Piece volumes 1 to 99 by creator Eiichiro Oda (the full line-up is pictured above). You might even recognise some classic lines such as Luffy declaring ‘I will be the pirate king!’

Keep your eyes on the road as One Piece cabs start making their way around Tokyo today. Meanwhile, readers can look forward to volume 99 of the manga, which will go on sale from Friday June 4.

