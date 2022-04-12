Beloved Japanese robot Asimo retires after performing for 22 years

Tokyo’s no stranger to robots. From remote-controlled androids who are capable of running a café to robotic konbini workers, these cyborgs are part of everyday life in the city. Take Asimo for example: the humanoid from Honda was one of Japan’s earliest robots and is today widely recognised around the world. It has performed for audiences at the Honda headquarters and the Miraikan National Museum of Emerging Science and Innovation over the past two decades.

As reported by NHK News, the beloved robot recently retired from public performances with a farewell show held on Thursday March 31. If you missed the event, you can watch Asimo’s final showcase at the Honda Welcome Plaza Aoyama in the video above, where it performed some of its signature moves like dancing and running across the stage.

It’s not all sad news, though. While no longer performing, the robot will still make the occasional public appearance. Honda is also aiming to focus on other robotics projects, similar to those at the Dawn Avatar Robot Café in Nihonbashi.

