Blue Bottle Coffee in Hiroo now serves coffee-based cocktails all day

Get coffee-infused negroni, gin and tonic and more exclusively at the café chain’s new Hiroo outlet in Shibuya

California-based coffee chain Blue Bottle Coffee opened its latest location right behind Hiroo station, inside the new restaurant and co-working complex, Eat Play Works. The brand's Hiroo café is a little more upscale than its siblings, and is one of only two locations in Japan that serves Blue Bottle Coffee Pale Ale on tap. Just in case cocktail fans were feeling left out, Blue Bottle Coffee Hiroo has started offering five different coffee cocktails, all of which are exclusive to the store.

With the help of nationally acclaimed bartender Fumitake Oba, the café has put together original coffee-based cocktails using Blue Bottle’s own top quality coffee beans. The drinks are available all day, so you don’t have to wait until evening for a boozy pick-me-up.

The sweet and tangy Coffee Cherry Gin & Tonic (¥900) is the perfect cocktail for summer, with cascara syrup (which is made from coffee cherries), a splash of elderflower tonic, soda and a shot of Monkey 27 dry gin.

The Smokey Cold Brew Highball (¥900) may look simple, but the combination of Blue Bottle’s Three Africans blend cold brew coffee, whiskey brewed with roasted bancha tea leaves, juniper berry and elderflower tonic makes for a complex cocktail.

If you’re looking for something sweeter, opt for the HVE Berry Crush, a rum-based frozen cocktail with raspberry, strawberry, rhubarb and espresso (¥1,200).

The Nola Negroni is a twist on the ubiquitous summer drink, with Blue Bottle’s original Nola syrup (which tastes just like the cafe's popular New Orleans-style iced coffee) giving the drink a sweet finish (¥1,200).

Meanwhile, the Sansho Sour just might be the most Japanese cocktail of all. This vodka-based drinks features a shot of single origin espresso, cascara syrup, vodka, yuzu and sansho pepper, topped with fluffy egg white foam that makes the cocktail look like a cappuccino (¥1,200).

If you’re starting early and looking for some food to pair with all that booze, the cafe also serves a selection of brunch options like toast with chicken (¥700), avocado (¥700) or salmon and lemon cream cheese (¥850).

Before you grab a drink at the Blue Bottle Coffee in Hiroo, check our guide on going out safely in Tokyo.

More news

Shibuya gets a new shopping mall with a rooftop park

Stay at this ramen-themed hotel when visiting Sapporo

Tokyo Banana is now available as soft-serve ice cream

The best Japanese movies and series coming to Netflix in August

Japan is one of the top ten most peaceful places in the world

Share the story