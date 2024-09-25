Bruno Mars releases collaboration merch with Don Quijote Japan

It’s safe to say that Bruno Mars is a fan of Japan. After playing a historic seven shows at Tokyo Dome earlier this year, the singer-songwriter released a quirky commercial jingle for mega discount store Don Quijote at the end of August.

Titled ‘Donki Ikuyo’ or ‘Let’s go to Donki’, the commercial shows the superstar dancing along the aisles of Mega Don Quijote in Shibuya, all while shopping for snacks. Bruno even wrote the jingle and produced the video himself, as he is personally a fan of Donki, calling it his favourite store in Japan.

Following the release of the commercial, Donki has now dropped a collection of limited-edition goods created in collaboration with Bruno Mars. The collection will be available at all Don Quijote stores nationwide, but only for a limited time until Sunday October 20. So make sure you head over to your nearest Donki as soon as possible.

The merch collection includes hoodies and T-shirts, as well as a tote bag and baseball cap. They all feature a cheeky image of Don Quijote's penguin mascot Donpen cosplaying as Bruno Mars. He even has Bruno's signature hairstyle and moustache. The hoodie costs ¥5,489, while the T-shirts, tote bags and baseball cap are ¥3,289 each.

For more details, visit the website.

