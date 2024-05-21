Cannes Film Festival awards Studio Ghibli with honorary Palme d'Or

This is the first time the festival has presented the prestigious prize to a group

Japan had an exciting moment when the 77th Cannes Film Festival entered its second week yesterday. To honour the work and achievements of Studio Ghibli, the festival celebrated the animation powerhouse with an honorary Palme d’Or prize on May 20.

The Palme d’Or is Cannes’s top accolade, which is traditionally given to the best new feature of the year. However, since 2002, the festival has also presented a handful of honorary prizes to actors and filmmakers who have made significant contributions to the industry.

Studio Ghibli has been especially busy in recent times, what with last year’s release of Hayao Miyazaki’s first feature film in a decade and the opening of Ghibli Park in Aichi. These achievements are heralded every day by the studio’s global fanbase, which seems to grow even bigger after ‘The Boy and the Heron’s win for the Best Animated Feature Film at this year’s Academy Awards. This honorary Palme d’Or, therefore, feels like a suitable and necessary recognition for the broader accomplishments that the studio has achieved, and the work of its staff members working alongside its helmer.

Goro Miyazaki, filmmaker and son of Hayao Miyazaki, accepted the award on behalf of Studio Ghibli at yesterday’s ceremony. The event also showcased four of Hayao Miyazaki's short films – 'Mei and the Baby Catbus', 'House Hunting', 'Mr. Dough and the Egg Princess' and 'Boro the Caterpillar' – which previously were exclusive to Tokyo’s Ghibli Museum and the Ghibli Park in Aichi. Additionally, the festival screened a two-hour documentary by Kaku Arakawa that chronicles the seven-year production of 'The Boy and the Heron'. This special feature provides an expanded view from an episode broadcast last year on NHK in Japan.

Cannes is awarding just two other honorary Palme d’Or prizes this year. The first was presented to Meryl Streep on the opening day of the festival, while the other will go to George Lucas on the closing day of the festival, May 25.

