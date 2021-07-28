Casio’s new Pac-Man digital watch is pure childhood nostalgia

The vintage-style watch puts the classic video game on your wrist – it’s on sale from August 21

Without a doubt, Japan has some of the best brand collaborations. This is especially true when it comes to video games and classic pieces of pop culture nostalgia. If you’ve already checked out the recent Super Mario collab with Parco, you’ll want to add this watch to your wishlist.

Everyone’s favourite arcade game is making a comeback this summer – Pac-Man is going to be featured on a retro-inspired Casio watch. The classic game has teamed up with the renowned watch brand to release a special digital timepiece featuring Pac-Man and his colourful ghost nemeses on the face and bands of the watch.

Photo: PAC-MAN™&©BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment Inc.

The model, known as the A100WEPC, is a brand new Casio watch based on the brand’s classic F-100 digital watch, which was first released back in 1978.

Photo: PAC-MAN™&©BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment Inc.

The watch face features the F-100's notable four buttons along with Pac-Man and the four ghosts trekking through the game’s maze.

Photo: PAC-MAN™&©BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment Inc.

The Pac-Man design is even featured on the watch bands, with laser-cut illustrations of Pac-Man being chased by ghosts on the upper band while the lower band has Pac-Man hunting the ghosts after eating a power pellet.

Photo: PAC-MAN™&©BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment Inc.

Don't throw away the packaging, either. The special box is worth saving as it also features Pac-Man designs and even comes with a display case for safe keeping.

The watch goes on sale in Japan on Saturday August 21 and retails for ¥12,100. There’s no word yet on which shops will be carrying the watch, or whether it will be available overseas, so keep an eye out for updates later in August.

