Tokyobike opens new flagship store in Kiyosumi Shirakawa with plant nursery and cafe

World-renowned brand Tokyobike has been selling its beloved minimalist bicycles for almost two decades now, with outlets around the world including London, New York, Singapore and Milan. Its original location in Yanaka still has all the essentials a cyclist could ask for, but the shop is a little cosy considering the brand’s outsized popularity.

Photo: Kisa Toyoshima

Tokyobike has finally opened an official flagship store, Tokyobike Tokyo, in the quiet neighbourhood of Kiyosumi Shirakawa. This two-story building is actually a 58-year-old warehouse that has been renovated into a chic store, designed by Torafu Architects.

Photo: Kisa Toyoshima

You’ll find the brand’s bicycles available for purchase on the first floor. The shop even has two gearless models you can rent and take out for a spin in the neighbourhood to see how you like them. It costs ¥1,000 for three hours, but we recommend renting one for an entire day for just ¥1,500.

Already got your own Tokyobike? You can have it serviced here, too. And while you wait, grab a cup of coffee at the Arise Coffee Roasters stand located in the corner of the room, serving locally roasted coffee daily.

Photo: Kisa Toyoshima

The stairs up to the second floor are an eye-catching feature in the store. There are plants and bicycle related knick-knacks displayed on the steps, plus plenty of space for you to sit, take a break and admire the shop.

Photo: Kisa Toyoshima

On the left hand side of the second floor, you’ll find adorable products for children including a pastel pink bicycle and a detachable bell shaped like a manekineko (lucky cat statue).

Photo: Kisa Toyoshima

On the right hand side is the Japan flagship store and very first international outlet of Melbourne-based plant nursery The Plant Society. Aside from all the greenery you can browse through and take home, there are unique Japanese pots available for purchase. Tokyobike Tokyo is just a four-minute-walk from Kiyosumi-Shirakawa Station and is open from 12noon to 7pm on weekdays, and 10am to 6pm on weekends and holidays.

