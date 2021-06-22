Super Mario is releasing a fashion collab with Parco: yukata, shirts, bags and more

If the enticing merchandise at Tokyo’s Nintendo store is anything to go by, this new collaboration between Super Mario and Parco will surely be a hit. Nintendo’s flagship franchise is teaming up with the trendy department store to release an entire fashion collection with 60 of Parco's tenants. There’s really something for everyone as the entire collection includes over 300 different items.

Photo: Parco

One of the most noteworthy items in the collaboration is the colourful yukata (summer kimono) from Kimono by Nadeshiko. There are three different versions of the yukata including this pretty blue outfit made to look like a level from the Mario games.

Photo: Parco

You can also accessorise your yukata with a Mario-inspired folding fan by Discover Japan Lab.

Photo: Parco Nubian shirt

If you’d rather stick to modern clothing, the collection also includes comfy T-shirts and knitwear, including tops by XLarge and Cabane de Zucca, and a button-up shirt from Nubian.

Photo: Parco

A number of fun accessories are also included in the collab with a roundup of bags including a Bullet Bill pouch and a tote bag from Maison de Fleur with a more subtle Mario motif.

Photo: Parco Loewe bag

Or go for this high-end designer bag from Loewe.

Photo: Parco

Swap your regular watch for this cleverly designed Tictac watch.

Photo: Parco

To shield you from summer's rainy season, you can use this colourful Kiu poncho.

Photo: Parco

Add these cute leather key rings from Ojaga Design to your keychain.

Photo: Parco

For music enthusiasts, there’s even a themed electronic piano by Shimamura musical instruments.

Photo: Super Mario Parco

If you’ve ever wanted to dress like Princess Peach, you can even get yourself a full-on pink princess dress and tiara by Lolita fashion label Angelic Pretty.

And that’s just a fraction of what’s on offer. You can check the official website for the full list of items from each brand. The collection will be available at Parco stores nationwide as well as through Parco’s webshop from Thursday July 1.

For even more Nintendo merch, there will also be a Nintendo pop-up shop at five Parco locations across Japan including Parco locations in Nagoya, Fukuoka, Sendai, Hiroshima and Sapporo. For more details and opening dates, visit the official website.

