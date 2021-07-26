Sometimes it feels as if Tokyo is constantly under construction, from the never-ending high-rises popping up around Shibuya to the ambitious Shinjuku Station makeover which started earlier this month. Now, Tokyo’s waterfront district, which hosts the Palette Town complex, is set to undergo a massive redevelopment. This means the attractions in the area will all be closing.

The facilities at Palette Town will shutter sequentially from the end of 2021 starting with Mega Web Toyota City Showcase on December 31. This will be followed by live music venue Zepp Tokyo on January 1 2021, VenusFort shopping centre on March 27, and finally, both teamLab Borderless and the Palette Town Giant Sky Wheel on August 31 next year.

Photo: Reversible Rotation, Flying Beyond Borders - One Stroke, Cold Light teamLab, 2019, Digital Installation, Sound: Hideaki Takahashi

Palette Town has had a good 22 year run since its opening in 1999. Zepp Tokyo has hosted many world-renowned artists including Bon Iver and Panic at the Disco, while digital art museum teamLab Borderless recently clinched the Guinness World Record for the world's most visited museum dedicated to a single group or artist.

So far, teamLab has announced that they plan to re-open at a new city-centre location sometime in 2023. Other Palette Town facilities have yet to disclose any reopening plans. Like many redevelopment projects in Tokyo, we have high hopes for the area and are looking forward to visiting the all-new Odaiba waterfront in the near future.

