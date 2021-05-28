Confirmed: Japan extends Covid-19 emergency in Tokyo until June 20

As reported by Nikkei Asia, on Friday May 28, the Japanese Government confirmed the extension of the state of emergency in nine prefectures until June 20.

Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga formalised the decision to keep the prefectures of Tokyo, Osaka, Kyoto, Hyogo, Fukuoka, Aichi, Hokkaido, Okayama, and Hiroshima under emergency measures for three more weeks. The new date coincides with the end date for the emergency recently declared in Okinawa prefecture.

The same rules currently in place will apply during the extension. Establishments that only serve alcohol or allow use of karaoke equipment are requested to remain closed for the duration of the emergency. Venues are still banned from serving alcohol at all times and are required to close by 8pm.

Some commercial facilities including movie theatres and department stores will be allowed to remain open but must close by 8pm. Moreover, a cap of 5,000 spectators or 50 percent of venue capacity will stay in effect for sports events and concerts. People are still asked to stay at home and refrain from nonessential outings.

Kyodo News reports that the central government has also extended the quasi-emergency in Saitama, Chiba, Kanagawa, Gifu and Mie prefectures until June 20.

The third state of emergency has been in place in Tokyo, Osaka, Kyoto and Hyogo since April 25. Initially set to end on May 11, the measures were extended to May 31. Following that, Aichi and Fukuoka joined the emergency on May 10, followed by Hokkaido, Okayama and Hiroshima on May 20, and Okinawa on May 23.

Prefectural governors of Tokyo, Osaka, Kyoto and Fukuoka this week requested an extension of the emergency as Covid-19 case numbers are still high.

