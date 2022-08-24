The ease in restriction, which applies to fully vaccinated travellers, takes effect in early September

While Japan is still not fully open to the world, the country has continued to ease its strict border restrictions. As reported by NHK, the country has confirmed ending the 72-hour pre-arrival Covid-19 test requirement for inbound travellers on Wednesday September 7. This new measure only applies to travellers who have been full vaccinated including the booster dose.

According to a previous report by Nikkei Asia, some countries have now cut back on testing, making it difficult for people to take a pre-travel PCR test. Currently, anyone coming into Japan must show a negative test certificate taken at the most 72 hours before departure. Unlike some countries that allow people to enter with a negative antigen test, Japan only accepts certain types of test including the costly PCR method.

Meanwhile, the government is considering raising the daily cap of arrivals from the current 20,000 per day. Independent tourists may also be allowed to enter Japan soon, provided that they arrange their visit with a travel agency.

Wondering when you can travel to Japan? Read our guide here.

This article was published on August 23 and updated on August 24.

More news

Japan may soon reopen to independent tourists – with one condition

Yakiniku Like is offering a seven-hour all-you-can-eat barbecue for ¥1,980

33,000 kochia bushes are now growing at Hitachi Seaside Park

teamLab Borderless will reopen in central Tokyo in 2023

Here’s where to download traditional Japanese images and designs for free

Want to be the first to know what’s cool in Tokyo? Sign up to our newsletter for the latest updates from Tokyo and Japan.