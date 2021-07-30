Confirmed: state of emergency expanded to Greater Tokyo and extended until August 31

Along with Tokyo neighbours Chiba, Kanagawa and Saitama, Osaka will also be added to the Covid-19 emergency from August 2

With Covid-19 cases on the rise, Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga has declared a Covid-19 state of emergency for Osaka and the prefectures surrounding Tokyo: Chiba, Kanagawa and Saitama.

According to Kyodo News, the emergency restrictions will take effect on August 2 and run until August 31. The state of emergency in Tokyo, currently planned to end on August 22, has also been extended until August 31 according to The Japan Times.

Osaka, Chiba, Kanagawa and Saitama are currently under a quasi-state of emergency. Restrictions in those prefectures include the government asking restaurants and bars to close by 8pm, limiting the capacity at large events to 5,000 people, and asking residents to avoid any unnecessary travel.

The new emergency measures have been confirmed. The Japan Times reports that the new measures include asking restaurants and bars not to serve alcohol for the duration of the emergency, and to close by 8pm. Residents are also asked to avoid all non-essential outings.

Despite Tokyo currently being under a state of emergency, the city recorded its highest number of new cases in a single day thus far with 3,865 on July 29.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

More from Time Out

How to watch the Tokyo Olympics online for free

5 tech and design innovations at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics

Watch: Taco Bell's new commercial is a short anime with mecha and monsters

Japan’s vaccine passport: what it is, where you can use it, how to apply for one

3 new Japanese films coming to Netflix this August