Watch: Taco Bell's new commercial is a short anime with mecha and monsters

Human in mechas battle monsters over the fast food chain’s new cheesy Nacho Fries in this original mini-anime

A group of friends are eating cheesy fries on a sandy beach when a giant, hideous monster emerges from the sea. Just as the monster is about to lunge, a giant mecha (human-piloted robot) intercepts the creature.

Though this scene sounds like it could have come straight out of an epic new anime series akin to Neon Genesis Evangelion, it’s actually just a commercial from Taco Bell – but that doesn’t make it any less impressive. The fast food chain went all out in promoting their hot new Nacho Fries by creating their own mini anime.

The video is only a minute long, but there’s a lot to unpack in this rollercoaster narrative. The main character, Rei, is the leader of the Fry Force, whose mission is to protect the world from the mysterious creatures who are hungering for Taco Bell’s Nacho Fries and will destroy anything in their path.

Having lost her brother Kosuke to the beasts, Rei is particularly determined to defeat the evil forces terrorising the planet and stealing people's cheesy fries. But there’s a twist: in the final scene, it’s revealed that Kosuke is still alive – what’s more, it looks like he was controlling the monsters the whole time.

So, do you think the cheesy Nacho Fries are really worth creating a mecha war over?

