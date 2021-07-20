How to watch the Tokyo Olympics online for free

In Japan, you can live-stream Tokyo 2020 Summer Olympics events for free via these websites and TV channels

The Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games are just days away with the Opening Ceremony scheduled to begin at 8pm JST on July 23. With the Games set to go ahead without any spectators at the venues, those hoping to catch the action live will have to tune in on their TV or online. But don’t worry – with round-the-clock coverage of thousands of hours of competition, you are unlikely to miss a single moment even while watching at home.

If you’re in Japan, most TV channels will be covering the Olympics in one form or another, but if you plan on tuning in from your computer or mobile phone, there are two main sites that will be live-streaming events and uploading playback videos.

Gorin.jp

The first one is Gorin.jp, Japan’s official online broadcaster for the Tokyo Olympics, which will begin streaming events from July 21, starting with the qualifying tournaments for women’s football with Japanese commentary. Aside from showing the competitions live, the site also has videos of victorious moments from previous Olympic events when Japanese athletes broke records or won a medal.

NHK

The second broadcaster set to provide live-streaming services is Japan’s public broadcaster, NHK, which will be covering the competition on five different channels (NHK General TV, NHK Educational TV, BS1, BS8K, BS) as well as on the radio. Network officials have also announced that NHK will be live-streaming approximately 3,000 hours of Olympic events, including some footage that will not be shown on TV. You can access the live-stream, as well as playback videos, on NHK Plus without having to register for the service.

Unfortunately, these platforms are only available to use in Japan, so if you’re overseas, check the official Olympic broadcaster in your region to find out how to watch the Games.

Want to know who you’re cheering for? You can see the full list of competing Olympians and check out their profiles on the Tokyo 2020 official website.

A full list of events to be streamed on each platform has yet to be announced, so we will update this article as more information becomes available.

