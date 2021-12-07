Daikanyama T-Site has a new co-working space with free-flow food and drink

Share Lounge is right above Tsutaya – and it boasts a pastry counter, craft beer on tap and more

One of the most beautiful bookstores in Tokyo, Daikanyama T-Site has opened a brand new co-working space. Located just above Tsutaya, the newest Share Lounge outlet is open from 7am to 10pm daily, equipped with high-speed internet and plenty of power points for you to charge your laptop.

Photo: Culture Convenience Club Co., Ltd.

It features a snack bar stocked with all-you-can-eat pastries, soup, sweets and plenty of healthy treats like dried fruit and nuts to keep you fueled throughout the day. There’s also a fully stocked drink bar with unlimited coffee, tea, juices, smoothies and even craft beer offered on tap.

Photo: Culture Convenience Club Co., Ltd.

The space is set up like a café, with desks along the windows to maximise your view of the trees and quiet, leafy neighbourhood. Each table has its own dedicated power outlet and is 1.3m wide, giving you more than enough space to spread out.

Photo: Culture Convenience Club Co., Ltd.

There are also round coffee tables for casual meetings, booths with a TV screen if you want to hold presentations, comfy couches to lounge around in and even a private room for holding meetings (from ¥7,425; reservations must be made in advance). Of course, it wouldn’t be T-Site without books and you’ll find 3,500 of them on the shelves lining the co-working space. There are books on businesses, architecture, art and more, all picked out by Daikanyama Tsutaya’s expert book concierge.

Photo: Culture Convenience Club Co., Ltd.

To book in a co-working session, create an account on the Tsutaya Share Lounge app and select your preferred plan and what time you want to visit. The store is entirely cashless, so you’ll need a credit card, debit card, IC transportation card or other digital payment service.

Photo: Culture Convenience Club Co., Ltd.

The standard plan, which includes unlimited food and soft drinks, is ¥1,650 per hour and ¥825 per 30-minute extension. However, if you pay directly through the app, you’ll get a ten-percent discount on both the hourly rate and the extension. If you want to upgrade your stay with free-flow wine, beer and sparkling wine, it’ll cost you ¥2,200 per hour (¥1,980 via the app) and ¥1,100 (¥990) per 30-minute extension.

To stay for a full day, it’s ¥6,600, including unlimited food and soft drink. If you’ll be spending a lot of time here, try the bulk package (from ¥15,000) which gets you four or five one-day passes at a lower cost – this means you can stay at Share Lounge for an entire day for as little as ¥4,125.

Visit Daikanyama T-Site’s website (Japanese only) for more information.

To see more of what Daikanyama has to offer, check out our guide to Tokyo's coolest neighbourhood.

More news

Suntory whisky will be up to 28 percent more expensive in 2022

Animate in Ikebukuro is expanding to become the world's largest anime store by 2023

The best Harry Potter events happening in Tokyo right now

The male erotic art at Niigata’s Kokujoji Temple will be removed in May 2022

In photos: our favourite pictures of autumn leaves in Japan for 2021

Want to be the first to know what’s cool in Tokyo? Sign up to our newsletter for the latest updates from Tokyo and Japan.