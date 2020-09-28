Decorate your home with these new figurines from Studio Ghibli’s ‘Spirited Away’

In this odd year of 2020, we’re doing our best to protect ourselves and others from bad juju. While it seems like this year has been cursed, we still have to stay calm and positive. It also helps to have some amulets or special charms on our side. Now, we can power up our homes with the help of some Japanese kami, or spirits, from the Studio Ghibli classic, ‘Spirited Away’.

ICYMI, ‘Spirited Away’ follows young Chihiro as she inadvertently stumbles into the spiritual realm of ancient Japan. Through trial and error, she befriends some compassionate spirits, makes a few enemies and grows up along the way.

Now, you can place the same spirits that helped and befriended Chihiro in your own home. Donguri Republic, the official Studio Ghibli store, is offering figurines of the famous kami. Some of them are recognisable, like this adorable duck-like spirit that enjoys baths.

Here’s the Radish Spirit, a large, daikon-shaped spirit who wears a sake bowl as a hat.

Others make brief appearances in the film, like the Kasuga spirits that float into the bathhouse.

There are also characters you’d rather forget about, like the Stink Spirit covered in river pollution.

At least Chihiro washes the Stink Spirit into the River Spirit, a much more graceful creature, albeit with an old man’s face and a dragon’s body.

Of course, you can’t forget the lovely No Face. Displayed in its terrifying glory, this might be one spirit you want to keep away from the kids.

There’s also Haku, the dragon form of the boy who helps Chihiro through her spiritual journey.

There will also be one mystery spirit for a few lucky humans. Who will it be?

There are a total of eight different 'Spirited Away' figurines, available at Donguri Republic, Studio Ghibli’s official store, which can be found throughout Tokyo and Japan. They are sold individually (¥920) in mystery boxes, so there’s an element of surprise. You can also purchase the full eight figurine collection online for ¥7,360. Pre-orders have started, with shipments to begin in October.

