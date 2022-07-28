Disney Resort Line monorail is getting a new LinaBell design

The new train makeover will welcome the pink fox girl to Tokyo DisneySea's extensive family of Disney characters

Tokyo DisneySea will soon welcome a new character to bear couple Duffy and ShellieMay’s storyline. Named LinaBell, the pink fox girl was first introduced at Shanghai Disneyland last year.

To celebrate her arrival at Tokyo DisneySea on September 8, one of the Disney Resort Line trains will be decorated with a special LinaBell design. Panels above the Mickey-shaped windows will depict the story of Duffy’s and LinaBell’s first encounter in the forest, with plant motifs splashed out across the ceiling.

The Disney Resort Line connects the Resort Gateway Station (near Maihama Station) with Tokyo Disneyland and DisneySea. You can use your regular Pasmo or Suica IC cards to board the monorail – ¥260 per ride (primary school students ¥130) – but we recommend purchasing a day pass.

Photo: ⒸDisney

The day pass has various validity periods ranging from one to four days (from ¥660, primary school students from ¥330), and it provides unlimited rides on the monorail. For this special occasion between September 8 and October 31, you can purchase a day pass with a special Duffy and LinaBell design. Note that this special commemorative day pass may very well sell out before October 31 if the demand is high.

While there are four trains operating on the loop at a time, only the purple Resort Liner will feature the new LinaBell design. The train is set to operate for a limited time only from September 8 this year until the end of March 2023.

