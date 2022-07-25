Here are 7 of the most scenic seaside Airbnbs near Tokyo

Forget the hotels – head to one of these quaint beach retreats for your next summer holiday

When summer comes around, we Tokyoites flock to the beach. You can even make a mini vacation out of it, as there are many great seaside Airbnb accommodations that aren’t too far from the city. Just take a look at this list revealed by Airbnb, featuring seven stunning seaside retreats spread out from Chiba to Kanagawa. Go on, start planning your beach vacay now.

Photo: Airbnb Japan

This quaint villa couldn't be more convenient. Located within walking distance from Kamakura Station and just 20 seconds from the beach, this luxury property has everything you need for a stress-free getaway. The villa fits up to three guests and it comes with free parking as well as a fully equipped kitchen.

Photo: Airbnb Japan

Perched on the southernmost tip of the Boso Peninsula, this cosy wooden cabin is just 110 steps away from the sandy beach. You can even enjoy the view from the house, as many of the windows also face the sea. Once night falls, it’s also a great place for stargazing. The house fits up to four guests and has a barbecue for rent.

Photo: Airbnb Japan

Perfect for group outings, this beachside oasis in Chiba can fit up to ten guests. It has views of the Pacific Ocean along with a private beach and an open-air bath. There's even an outdoor pizza oven.

Photo: Airbnb Japan

This newly built beachfront vacation rental faces Suruga Bay, with views of the ocean as well as Mt Fuji on clear days. The house can fit up to 12 people. The best feature? One of the patios is fitted with an open-air bathtub looking out at the sea.

Photo: Airbnb Japan

This gorgeous home overlooking the sea is less than a 30-minute drive from Tokyo. It's ideal for those looking for a relaxing workation getaway. The facility is equipped with speedy wifi as well as an outdoor terrace with a barbecue stove.

Photo: Airbnb Japan

This Airbnb on the Miura Peninsula is made up of three charming trailer homes that are just a 30-second walk to the beach. The glamping property also has great views of the sea as well as a bonfire area and barbecue grills. A total of ten guests can stay and pets are welcome.

Photo: Airbnb Japan

A highlight of this stunning property is the spacious terrace facing the gorgeous white sand beach. The house is small, but can comfortably fit up to three people. It also comes with a fully equipped kitchen and air conditioning for when the beach gets a little too hot.

