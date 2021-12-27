Earn air miles and win vouchers without flying via this free ANA app

With the pandemic, most of us have not seen the insides of an aeroplane for a while now, let alone earning any air miles. Well, that’s about to change.

ANA, one of the largest airlines in Japan, has launched a new app for you to earn miles and win vouchers without flying. The ANA Pocket app will log the distance you’ve covered on foot, car, bike and even public transport like trains and buses. The distances will then be converted into points, which you can exchange for digital gift vouchers, airline miles or ANA Sky Coins.

The best part is, you can use these benefits to redeem future flights. You can even treat the app like a game by participating in challenges and spinning a virtual gachapon to win other special prizes.

Photo: ANA X

All you need to do is download the free app and create an account to start logging your commuting distances. Make sure you keep the app on to track your travel activity – or else, you won’t be able to collect any points.

If you’re an ANA mileage club member, you’ll have special perks like winning free ANA Sky Coins from the virtual gachapon. You can also participate in a game that offers guaranteed miles with an additional monthly fee of ¥550.

Visit the ANA Pocket website for more information.

More news

17 best new openings in Tokyo in 2021

8 things we’re looking forward to in Japan in 2022

New Japanese films and series coming to Netflix in January 2022

‘Drive My Car’ to represent Japan at Golden Globes and Oscars – here’s what it’s about

How to celebrate New Year's Eve 2021-2022 in Tokyo

Want to be the first to know what’s cool in Tokyo? Sign up to our newsletter for the latest updates from Tokyo and Japan.