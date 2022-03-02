Enjoy bottomless mimosas in Tokyo with this ¥1,650 all-you-can-drink deal

Bottoms up! Cafe La Boheme and Monsoon Cafe locations across Tokyo are offering the deal for a limited time

From all-you-can-eat sushi, steak and shumai dumplings, Tokyo’s not shy when it comes to great deals. Now you can get your drink fix, too, as Cafe La Boheme and Monsoon Cafe locations in Tokyo and Yokohama are offering a bottomless mimosa deal for just ¥1,650.

Photo: Global Dining

Made with just orange juice and sparkling wine, mimosas are a simple, fruity cocktail that’s easy to enjoy. The name of the drink stems from the mimosa flower, which usually blooms in March to signal the arrival of spring. The colour of the cocktail matches the bright yellow blooms.

The all-you-can-drink mimosa deal is available now and you can order it any day of the week from lunchtime onwards. Just ¥1,650 gets you 90 minutes of free-flow mimosas, which is ideal for a long brunch or relaxing dinner. There’s no end date for the deal, but it’s only set to run while stocks last, so you’ll want to get in quickly to avoid missing out.

Participating outlets include Cafe La Boheme restaurants in Azabu-Juban, Ginza, Hamamatsucho, Jiyugaoka, Kita-Aoyama, Omotesando, Sakurashinmachi, Setagaya, Shinjuku Gyoen, Shirokane and Motomachi Chinatown in Yokohama. The Monsoon Cafe restaurants in on the deal are: Daikanyama, Ebisu, Jiyugaoka and Omotesando.

Photo: Global Dining

Mimosas not your thing? Other Tokyo restaurants in the Global Dining group are now offering a similar deal. Head to Gonpachi outlets to get bottomless lemon sours, or go for unlimited tequila sunrises at Taco Fanático in Shibuya and Nakameguro for ¥1,650. Both deals are on now and give you 90 minutes of free-flow drinks.

