Enjoy panoramic mountain views from the see-through tents at this Niigata ski resort

While Japan’s countless ski resorts are a haven for skiers and snowboarders, there might not be a lot to do for those who prefer to stay off the slopes. That’s where the new Snow Garden at Ishiuchi Maruyama Ski Resort in Niigata comes in.

The new complex is open until Sunday March 27 and features transparent dome tents where you can enjoy food, drinks and activities.

Photo: Niigata Prefecture Tourism Association

If you want to take in the fresh air, there are also terrace seats with small tables facing the snowy landscape of the ski resort.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 石打丸山スキー場 (@ishiuchimaruyama)

The cosy tents are equipped with tables, chairs and rugs, so you can take your shoes off and relax. You can order takeaway lunch from the nearby Austrian Snow House, where you can tuck into hearty bites including roast beef or pulled pork sandwiches and even chocolate pancakes. If you want to check out some other snowy activities, snowshoeing and sledding are both available near the garden.

Photo: Niigata Prefecture Tourism Association

The Snow Garden is open from 10am to 4pm daily and you can book the private tents for 60 minutes at a time. To get to the garden, you'll need to take the Sunrise Express gondola up to the top of the mountain. From there, you’ll see signs leading you to the Snow Garden area. Bookings cost ¥3,000 per adult (including tent use and gondola ride), ¥2,000 for elementary school students, ¥1,500 for preschoolers, and free for children under three years of age.

To book a spot, visit the website.

More from Time Out Tokyo

Daniel Arsham’s crystallised Pokémon invade Tokyo in five new exhibitions

This magical igloo village in Nagano is actually a restaurant

Get an iconic springtime view of Mt Fuji at this shibazakura flower festival



Hotel Kissho Caren in Izu has an outdoor onsen surrounded by cherry blossoms



The giant Gundam in Yokohama will be staying for another year – until 2023



Want to be the first to know what’s cool in Tokyo? Sign up to our newsletter for the latest updates from Tokyo and Japan.