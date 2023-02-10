The 2023 Japan cherry blossom forecast is here – updated

Cold weather got you down? Keep your chin up because we're not too far away from sakura season. In fact, the Japan Meteorological Corporation (JMC) has just released its third cherry blossom forecast for 2023, with predicted dates for sakura in Tokyo and other parts of Japan.

These forecasts are based on the Somei Yoshino cherry tree, which is considered to be the most popular variety of sakura. According to JMC, the warmer-than-average temperatures we've experienced from autumn 2022 till now indicate that the cherry trees will break dormancy a little later than usual, but this will only push peak blooming time back by a few days, if at all.

Photo: Japan Meteorological Corporation

Tokyo will be one of the first cities to see cherry blossoms, where flowers are expected to bloom around March 21 and peak on March 29. Meanwhile, Kyoto's and Osaka's blossoms are predicted to begin flowering on March 27 and 28, respectively. Kyoto is expected to hit its peak blooming time on April 3, while Osaka will peak on April 4.

As usual, the sakura season in Japan's northernmost prefecture of Hokkaido is expected to overlap with the Golden Week holidays in early May. In Sapporo, the flowers are predicted to bloom on April 29 and reach their peak on May 2.

The forecasts are subject to change as we draw closer to spring, but we'll keep you updated as more information is released. In the meantime, check out these early-blooming winter cherry blossoms in Atami.

This article was published on January 11 and updated on February 10.

