This new cherry blossom collection is only sold at Starbucks Reserve Roastery Tokyo

This Starbucks in Nakameguro is welcoming the cherry blossom season with exclusive drinkware, travel goods and sakura decor

Sakura season is nearly here, and Starbucks has already dropped its Japan-exclusive cherry blossom drinkware collection along with appropriately themed pink drinks. Not to be outdone, Starbucks Reserve Roastery Tokyo has released its own collection of sakura merch including mugs, tumblers and travel goods.

The Kengo Kuma-designed Starbucks Reserve Roastery Tokyo sits right along the Meguro River in Nakameguro, one of the city’s top sakura destinations. As such, the store goes all out every year with its own stylish mugs, tumblers and even a cherry blossom-themed interior.

Called the Coffee with Sakura collection, the series includes items such as mugs, tumblers, leather keychains and furoshiki (traditional Japanese wrapping cloths). All items are available online and at the Starbucks Reserve Roastery Tokyo in Nakameguro, with only a few selected items available at other Starbucks Reserve stores in Japan.

Additionally, the Roastery has a series of goods made in collaboration with travel gear brand To&Fro including folding umbrellas, packable organisers and lightweight bags. The travel collection is only available online and at the Starbucks Reserve Roastery Tokyo.

Ready to shop? Here’s a breakdown of the collection with prices.

Coffee with Sakura collection

Starbucks Reserve double wall glass sakura (¥3,700)

Starbucks Reserve handle glass blue/pink sakura (¥3,300 each)

Starbucks Reserve mug art sakura (¥3,600)

Starbucks Reserve mug white/pink sakura (¥3,600 each)

Starbucks Reserve stainless bottle white sakura (¥5,300)

Starbucks Reserve stainless bottle blue pattern (¥5,300)

Starbucks Reserve stainless steel bottle pink sakura (¥5,500)

Starbucks Reserve leather keychain white/light blue sakura (¥3,700 each)

Starbucks Reserve furoshiki sakura (¥2,200)

Travel series

Starbucks Reserve boston bag/boston bag mini (¥26,500, ¥21,000)

Starbucks Reserve umbrella large size light blue/black (¥12,500 each)

Starbucks Reserve sacoche bag (¥7,000)

Starbucks Reserve one mile pouch pink/blue (¥5,000 each)

Starbucks Reserve organiser pink/light blue small (¥3,000 each)

Starbucks Reserve organiser pink/light blue extra small (¥2,500 each)

You also won't be able to miss the Reserve Roastery’s special sakura installation. The cherry blossom artworks include a display on the second floor that spells out 'Tokyo’ in pretty pinks. These letters are suspended and sway like falling cherry blossom petals. There’s artwork along the staircase, too, that changes appearance throughout the day depending on the lighting.

For more information, visit the website.

