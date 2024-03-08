Shibuya’s whimsical robot restaurant and club now serves noodles from some of Japan’s most beloved ramen restaurants

Shibuya’s popular robot café Pepper Parlor – which transform into Club The Pepper in the evenings – is where you can meet Pepper, the affable semi-humanoid robot created by SoftBank Robotics. As most people come here for the novelty of the robots, the food has not been much to write home about – until now.

Club The Pepper recently upgraded its food menu with enticing new additions courtesy of some of Japan’s hottest noodle joints. In the evenings, you can now order ramen made in collaboration with eight popular noodle joints from across Japan.

Here’s the ramen you’ll find on the menu at Club The Pepper.

Shoyu ramen from Chiba’s Ramen Tomita features punchy notes from the soy sauce base and chicken oil.

Tonkotsu ramen from Fukuoka’s Ramen Kurume Honda Shoten. While tonkotsu ramen can usually be pretty rich and heavy, this one features a surprisingly light and delicate broth.

The Original Butakasu Abra Fujimaru from Tokyo's Ramen Fujimaru. This joint usually attracts extremely long queues of people wanting to get a taste of the famous Jiro-style ramen known for its super rich, garlicky, pork-based broth.

Oyster shio (salt) ramen from Tokyo's Mukan. It's usually tough to get a reservation at this renowned ramen spot in Nakano, but now you can order their speciality with ease at Club The Pepper.

Minowa All-Star ramen from Ramen Minowaya. This is another noodle hotspot in Nakano, famous for being frequented by pro baseball players.

Bingiri in Chiba is best known for its dandan noodles. The Katsuura Tantanmen served at Club The Pepper features an extremely spicy broth.

Miso ramen from Hanadoan. The Tokyo restaurant, a popular Bib Gourmand ramen joint, is famous for this bowl of rich miso ramen with thick noodles.

Shio ramen from Machida Shiruba Shio Ramen Shinka. Hailing from Tokyo's Machida neighbourhood Shinka is known especially for its shio (salt-based) ramen made with chicken and shio tare sauce.

The new ramen menu is available from 6pm to 11pm. In addition, Club The Pepper is also offering a limited-time all-you-can drink deal for the month of March, where you can enjoy bottomless drinks for just ¥980. This bottomless drink plan usually goes for ¥2,580.

For more information, visit the website.

