The world’s largest projection mapping show is now held in Shinjuku every night

The nightly display at the Tokyo Metropolitan Government Building is certified by the Guinness World Records

Starting this week, the Tokyo Metropolitan Government Building in Shinjuku is taking on a new role after sundown. Designed by famed Japanese architect Kenzo Tange, this iconic building now serves as the backdrop for a jaw-dropping and record-breaking projection mapping show. Covering an impressive area of roughly 13,905sqm, the after-dark spectacle was certified by Guinness World Records as the largest permanent display of its kind in the world.

Photo: Runa Akahoshi

This nightly showcase features five different projection mapping visuals from now through late April. On weeknights you’ll see ‘Evolution’ and ‘Lunar Cycle’ while weekends and holidays present ‘Tokyo Concerto’, ‘Zankyo Sanka (Aimer)’, ‘Evolution’ and ‘800 (Aimer)’ pieces.

Photo: Runa Akahoshi

Conceived by Colors Creation, 'Lunar Cycle' is inspired by the moon's phases, blending them with various facets of Tokyo. 'Evolution' by Belgian CG artist Maxime Guislain, on the other hand, explores the theme of cyclical change, suggesting that despite evolution, there’s a fundamental repetition and return to origins.

Photo: Runa Akahoshi

The weekend-exclusive 'Tokyo Concerto' transforms the allure of Tokyo into a visual concert that draws inspiration from the city's past, present and future across three movements. 'Zankyo Sanka (Aimer)' reimagines the building's concrete facade as a timber structure, complete with immersive visuals of Japanese nature. '800 (Aimer)', a creation of the BBC design team, features Japanese singer-songwriter Aimer's new single '800' and delivers the suspenseful atmosphere of a thriller drama.

Photo: Runa Akahoshi

The Tokyo Metropolitan Government Building projection mapping show runs every night from 7pm to 9pm (except during stormy weather) until late April. Each showcase is roughly 10 to 15 minutes long, and it's free. For more information, visit the event website.

