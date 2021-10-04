Enjoy wagyu curry from just ¥680 at this pop-up restaurant in Ginza

DomDom, Japan’s first ever burger chain, is known for its mix of classic hamburgers and more offbeat options using old-school Japanese flavours. Its parent company, DomDom Food Service, recently opened a new upscale wagyu burger joint called Tree & Tree’s in Shinbashi this August.

Since the burger patties use only the tender parts of the meat, the restaurant quickly found itself with a lot of leftover beef. Luckily for us, the company found a way to reduce its food waste by creating a delicious new dish.

Photo: Curry Shop Dom Dom

The pop-up restaurant Curry Shop Dom Dom is now open in Ginza for a limited time. There's only one thing on the menu: Japanese wagyu beef tendon curry made with leftover meat from Tree & Tree’s. The best part is that it’s just ¥680 per plate and you can get a bigger portion for ¥150 more, or a smaller portion for ¥50 less. You can top it with a soft boiled egg (¥100) or get a salad on the side (¥200), too.

The restaurant is at 6-3-8 Ginza, Chuo in Tokyo, just a two-minute walk from Ginza Station. It’s only open for lunch from 11.30am to 2.30pm daily until November 29, and there are only nine seats available. If you want to avoid queuing, you can also order it for takeout.

