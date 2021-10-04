Snow Peak has a glamping facility in Arashiyama, Kyoto designed by Kengo Kuma

Just a 3-minute walk away from Saga-Arashiyama Station in Kyoto is a stunning Taisho-era (1912-1926) structure that has been renovated into a Snow Peak complex featuring a shop and café plus a glamping facility designed by Kengo Kuma. The facility, officially called Snow Peak Land Station, showcases Snow Peak products through experiences such as an afternoon tea or an overnight stay – a bit like Tokyo’s Muji Hotel in Ginza.

Because Snow Peak is a brand that specialises in outdoor gear, the combination of the facility and the tranquility and natural scenery of Arashiyama provides the perfect setting for people who want a comfortable camping getaway without straying too far from Kyoto city.



For those staying overnight, there are two mobile guest houses (jyubako) in the facility’s back garden. The guest houses may be smaller than the average hotel room, but they feel much more spacious than they look, with wide windows that face the garden and Kuma’s minimalist design – only a bed on a tatami mat floor and a traditional low table as furnishings. Each jyubako is also fitted with its own shower room and toilet, so you won’t have to worry about sharing with anyone else as you would on traditional campgrounds.

In the morning, you can wake up to a breakfast of piping hot grilled sandwiches and a special blend of Japanese tea before setting out to cycle around Arashiyama. If you get a taste of the Snow Peak way and decide you wouldn’t mind spending more time outdoors without being preoccupied by laptops, TV and other creature comforts of city living, have a browse in the store for a few nifty camping gadgets.

Prices for accommodation start from ¥22,000 per room per night, excluding meals. You can book your stay online here.

