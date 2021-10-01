Every outlet of this solo yakiniku chain in the city will now serve you unlimited lemon sours and highballs

Japanese chain Yakiniku Like is known for offering unbelievably cheap yakiniku deals for solo diners. It has restaurants across Japan with individual booths and personal grills, so you don’t need to get a big group together. The basic set (¥530) comes with 100g of short rib, soup, kimchi and rice and you’d usually wash all that down with a beer or highball, but the ban on serving alcohol has taken some of the fun out of the experience.

Photo: Yakiniku Like

Now that restrictions have eased, Yakiniku Like is celebrating with an all-you-can-drink lemon sour and highball deal exclusively for solo diners and pairs. Just pay ¥550, plus the cost of your meal, to get unlimited lemon sours and highballs for one entire hour. Better yet, this deal is available all day.

If you come with a friend, you can get an even better offer: it’s just ¥1,000 in total, or ¥500 per person. Unfortunately, groups of three or more can’t get the deal, but the happy hour prices are still nice and cheap.

All Yakiniku Like stores in Tokyo will be offering this deal until October 15. From October 18, however, the deal is limited only to happy hour between 2pm-6pm.

Not in Tokyo? No worries – selected Yakiniku Like outlets across Japan are also participating. You will be required to order at least one dish to be eligible for the deal and the time can’t be extended, so bottoms up!

