It’s a big year for Gucci: the luxury fashion house is hitting its 100th anniversary and creative director Alessandro Michele is celebrating in a big way. Following the Gucci Bamboo House pop-up that opened in Kyoto this summer, the brand now has a new immersive exhibition in Tokyo to commemorate its centennial birthday. The exhibition, titled ‘Gucci Garden Archetypes’, first launched at Gucci’s birthplace in Florence, Italy before making a stop in Hong Kong and arriving in Tokyo’s Warehouse Terrada in Tennozu Isle.

Photo: Gucci

Rather than featuring a classic retrospective display, Gucci Garden Archetypes is a playground of kaleidoscopic showpieces and installations from the past six years of Michele’s time as the brand’s creative head. There’s a lot to take in, with spaces like the Control Room featuring an array of 30 screens with motion picture visuals of serene landscapes, partying pop-stars and anarchic demonstrations in city streets. In the next room is a separate set of monolithic screens playing clips of dancing models clad in geek-chic wear from the 2016 Gucci Cruise campaign.

Photo: Gucci

While the imagery is eclectic, the rooms are tied together by the fun-loving and spontaneous nature of Michele’s work, providing visitors with a comprehensive exploration of Gucci’s recent revolution.

Photo: Gucci

In an interview with Vogue, Michele described the purpose behind his approach to reshaping Gucci’s image: ‘We’ve made Gucci excessively eclectic because we live in an excessively eclectic reality. The brand has just soaked it all in.’

Photo: Gucci

The exhibition is free and will be available through to October 31, but visitor numbers are limited each day, so head in early. If you can’t make it to Tennozu Isle, you can tour the virtual gallery online here.

